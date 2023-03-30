200 attend event about land registration in merged areas

PESHAWAR: More than 200 students, researchers, and academicians from various universities of the province attended the USAID-supported Land Registration in Merged Areas (LRMA) Activity, which concluded at a ceremony in the University of Peshawar on Wednesday.

Started on March 17, the activity was part of the awareness drive on “Land Settlement and Registration in the Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”“Empowering the youth through education and awareness is essential for building a better future. By investing in students, we are nurturing the future agents of change who can lead the way in advocating for important causes such as land registration and record system,” said Muhammad Shoaib, chief of party USAID’s LRMA Activity.

“The USAID-LRMA’s mission is to work in collaboration with the KP government and provide the citizens of the merged areas with easy access to precise and up-to-date information on their land holder rights, paving the way for a more prosperous and equitable society,” he added.

LRMA is a four-year activity that is supporting the provincial government to establish a land record system across the merged districts. A proper digital land registration and records system will improve land governance, strengthen property rights, boost economic growth, and promote peace and stability.

The activity aligns with the KP government recently approved “Tribal Decade Strategy” that will extend the socio-economic benefits of land registration to women and marginalized communities and safeguard their land tenure and property rights.