Newly elected members of district bar association sworn in

TIMERGARA: The district and sessions judge Lower Dir administered oath to the newly elected members of the district bar association.
Speaking as chief guest at the ceremony, District and Sessions Judge Phool Bibi said the judiciary was the last ray of hope for the nation. Besides the bar members and judicial staff, Civil Judge Zaib-un-Nissa, Senior Civil Judge Farmanullah, Civil Judge Asif Kamal, Civil Judge Ahmad Danial and Civil Judge Imran Ahmad were also in attendance.
The newly elected president of the district bar association Timergara Kifayat Yar Bukhari, former president Muhammad Tariq, general secretary Ajman Nawab and others also spoke on the occasion.
Those who were sworn in included Kifayat Yar Bukhari as president, Muhammad Yar Khan as vice president, Ajman Nawab as general secretary, Imdadullah as joint secretary, Khurshid Khan as finance secretary, Junaid Khan as librarian and executive member Muhammad Yousaf.
