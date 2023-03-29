Contempt case: ECP gives last chance to Imran, Fawad, Umar to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while hearing the contempt case against Imran Khan Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar warned them of being given a last chance and if they failed to present arguments on the next date of hearing, they would be indicted.

The four-member ECP bench gave the order after the former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar sought a grace period for submitting their reply in the ECP contempt case. It heard the contempt of notice taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Election Commissioner Dr Sikandar Sultan Raja against the use of intemperate, unparliamentary language and contemptuous remarks by Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

The ECP bench was headed by Member ECP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Durrani and comprised Member ECP Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Member ECP Punjab Babar Hassan Bharwana and Member ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan.