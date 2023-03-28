IHC moved for bail before arrest in various cases against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for bail before arrest in respect of cases registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in different police stations of Islamabad.

Federal government and others have been made respondents in the petition. The court has been requested through the petition that it should bar respondents from arresting the petitioner besides accepting his bail before arrest plea. It was taken plea in the petition that cases were registered as political victimisation.