EPD asked to resolve issues of pyrolysis units

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government Monday asked the Environment Protection Department (EPD) to review issues pertaining to a ban on pyrolysis units and resolve them.

Caretaker Industries Minister SM Tanveer presiding over a meeting in the committee room of the Environment Protection Department to review the issues for overcoming environmental pollution in the province, observing that it was the collective responsibility of everyone to keep the environment clean and green.

Secretary EPD Dr Sajid Mahmood, additional secretary (energy), environmental experts and owners of pyrolysis plants attended the meeting. In the meeting the owners of the pyrolysis plants assured that they will implement guidelines issued by the EPD for improving the environment. SM Tanveer said that it was a collective responsibility to provide a pollution-free environment to the coming generation. We have not come to shut the factories, but to run them,' he mentioned, adding that the plants should use environment-friendly technology and follow the EPD guidelines for environmental protection. Only those units, which do not follow the guidelines of the department, would be closed while those following the guidelines would continue their operations, he said.