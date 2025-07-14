Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively's 'celebrity status' claim

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively continue to fight ‘heated’ legal battle

Justin Baldoni is finally getting back to Blake Lively’s motion after she requested the judge to issue a protective order.

The It Ends With Us co-producer, who has been embroiled in a series of lawsuits against the actress since December 2024, has alleged Lively of using her ‘celebrity status’ to control the deposition.

This comes after Lively encouraged Judge Lewis J. Liman to proceed with a protective order, allowing the defendants to participate in a deposition, scheduled for Thursday, July 17.

The 41-year-old’s legal team was quick to issue a statement regarding this matter.

They identified in a letter dated Sunday, July 13, "Lively is a plaintiff who has hurled serious allegations of misconduct against the Wayfarer Parties.

"Like all defendants, the Wayfarer Parties are entitled to depose Lively to develop evidence crucial to their defense. They are also entitled to choose the location of the deposition, which they did."

According to reliable sources, the 37-year-old “is looking forward to her deposition next week, and it should follow the same rules as every other witness in this case.”

In addition, the Gossip Girl alum also requested the judge to block Baldoni and his legal team from selecting the location for the deposition.