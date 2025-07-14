Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on staying fit in her late 50s

Jennifer Aniston has recently spilled the beans on staying fit at 56.

According to RadarOnline, the Friends alum opened up about keeping her body in top shape in her late 50s.

“I always thought that you have to push your body; it has to be an hour and a half; it has to be, 'no pain, no gain,' and all of those things that we've been told,” said the Murder Mystery actress.

Jennifer revealed she learned a valuable lesson, “You don't have to break your body or spend hours in the gym.”

The Morning Show star mentioned that she resorted to Pvolve, a fitness method that often “combines low-impact exercises and simple resistance equipment” to boost mobility.

To achieve this, Jennifer tries to do 50-minute sessions three to five times a week.

“I just wish I had a workout like this in my 20s and 30s because I wouldn't have all of the injuries that I have,” explained the We are Millers actress.

However, Jennifer admitted that she feels “the strongest and the most in-shape” that she’s ever been at 56.

Not only exercise, diet is another secret ingredient for her to look and feel good.

Earlier in 2021, the actress admitted “having one M&M, one chip” but she is “less strict now” with her diet.

There are days when Jennifer mentioned she gives herself days where she can have whatever she wants.

“I don't deprive myself,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Jennifer also disclosed her cheat days that might include “a cheeseburger and fries or Mexican food, pasta, pizza – all the stuff that’s savoury”.

“I'm not a sweets person. I don't go for ice cream or cakes,” she added.