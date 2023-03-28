Pakistan likely to play World Cup matches at neutral venues

LAHORE: After India's refusal to take part in the Asia Cup 2023 to be hosted by Pakistan, it has been proposed to hold India's Asia Cup matches and Pakistan's World Cup matches at neutral venues, sources said.
In the Asian Cricket Council meeting held in Dubai, Pakistan presented a new formula for the Asia Cup, according to which India's matches of the Asia Cup should be played in a third country while the matches of the other teams are played in Pakistan.
According to sources, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are being considered for Pakistan's World Cup matches. Sources say that under this formula, not only the Asia Cup and the World Cup.
