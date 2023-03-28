Shadab Khan becomes first Pakistani bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets

Pakistan's stand-in skipper Shadab Khan. Twitter

In a remarkable feat, Pakistan's stand-in skipper Shadab Khan achieved his 100th Twenty20 International wicket during the third T20I against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Monday.

With three wickets in hand, the bowler became the first-ever Pakistani bowler to achieve this milestone, receiving widespread praise on social media.

Shadab's achievement puts him in an elite group of just seven bowlers who have achieved this feat. The other six are Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, Lasith Malinga, and Mustafizur Rehman.

It's worth noting that Pakistan women's team all-rounder Nida Dar also has 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Pakistan's victory in the third T20I helped them avoid a series whitewash against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Despite losing the first two games, Pakistan put up a solid performance, with their bowlers defending 183 runs to clinch a 2-1 series victory by thrashing the opponents by 66 runs.

The team's impressive showing was a testament to their skill and determination, and fans are sure to be looking forward to what they will achieve in the future.