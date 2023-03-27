Pakistan set 183-run target for Afghanistan in 3rd T20I

— Twitter/ @TheRealPCB

SHARJAH: Opener Saim Ayub led an improved batting show as Pakistan scored 182-7 in the third and final Twenty20 international against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Monday.

Ayub hit a solid 40-ball 49 with two sixes and four boundaries as Pakistan improved from their miserable 92-9 and 130-6 in two defeats after being sent in to bat by Afghanistan at Sharjah Stadium.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 31 from 25 balls with two sixes while skipper Shadab Khan, who made 28, and Abdullah Shafique (23) were the other main run getters.

Afghanistan lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by six wickets and the second by seven, also in Sharjah.

For Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers with 2-28.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Farid Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG) and Bismillah Jan Shinwari (AFG)

TV umpire: Akbar Ali

Match referee: Hamim Talwar (AFG)