'Give them time': Mickey Arthur backs young Pakistani cricketers

A combo of pictures showing Pakistani cricketers during match against Afghanistan and former Pakistani coach Mickey Arthur. — Twitter/@ACBofficials/AFP

After Afghanistan pulled a major upset with Pakistan's defeat in the ongoing T20I series, former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur showed support for young cricketers Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Haris, who recently rose to prominence with their brilliant performance in Pakistan Super League (PSL) but failed to fulfil expectations in Sharjah.



The Men in Green had gotten off to a disastrous start with left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi claiming Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, both for nought, in the first over of the innings in Sunday's match. Meanwhile, Haris could score only 15 for 9 before being sent to the dugout.

The overall performance of the side in the T20I series has been a disappointment for Pakistani fans and has attracted a lot of criticism. However, the South African coach is of the view that there is no doubt in the talent of the three youngsters, who proved their mettle in league cricket but international cricket comes with different pressures and responsibilities.

"Groom them, give them time and allow them opportunities to bat with experienced players and they will come through," Arthur wrote on Twitter.

It may be noted that young players have been given chance in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan. Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan — who is leading the side for the tournament in place of Babar Azam — had said: "This series is for our youngsters. We tried to give them confidence."

Following the loss in the first match, Afghanistan's maiden win against Pakistan in international cricket, Khan had said that players may not sometimes perform due to the nerves of international cricket but we should back them.

He further had stated that a player should neither be made a star after just one good performance nor be discarded after one failure.