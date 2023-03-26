Imad Wasim's 50 takes Pakistan to 130-6 in second T20I against Afghanistan

SHARJAH: All-rounder Imad Wasim hit a maiden half-century to help Pakistan score 130-6 in the second Twenty20 international against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Sunday.
The left-hander struck 64 not out off 57 balls with two sixes and three boundaries to rescue Pakistan who were struggling at 63-5 after winning the toss and batting at Sharjah Stadium.
Imad and skipper Shadab Khan added 67 for the sixth wicket.
Afghanistan won the first match by six wickets — also in Sharjah on Friday — to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan got off to a disastrous start with left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi claiming Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, both for nought, in the first over of the innings.
Farooqi finished with 2-19 in his four overs.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah
Afghanistan: Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
