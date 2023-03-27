Latest census shows 7 per cent rise in Karachi’s household count

The magic number (or final count) of Karachi’s total population is yet to surface. As of Sunday, March 26, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ (PBS) command & control room in Karachi shows that there are 8.6 million people in the city.

The figure is, however, not up for guesstimates, as according to the PBS, less than half of the city has been enumerated, and since Karachi is a dense city, estimates are strictly not allowed until the count is officially over.

The PBS had conducted door-to-door enumeration of buildings throughout the country from March 1 to March 10. There was a break on March 11 and March 12, following which the population count was kicked off.

During a press briefing on Sunday afternoon at the provincial bureau of statistics office, the PBS coordinator and spokesperson Muhammad Sarwar Gondal shared a few interesting numbers, which, he repeatedly stressed, were not up for estimates.

Sindh’s data

Until 3pm on Sunday, the enumerated population of Sindh at the PBS office was 32.32 million. During the listing of buildings in the first phase of the census, 9.7 million households had been counted in the province.

Out of these listed households, 32.32 million people have been counted in 6.358 million houses, and the process continues. The building enumeration remains in less than one percent of the areas of the province, and it is being done along with the population count.

Until 3pm on Sunday, 7.44 million structures had been enumerated in the province, and 8.58 million residential and commercial units had been counted in those structures. In the 2017 census, Sindh’s total households were 8.478 million, and it appears that there has been a 15 per cent increase in the households of the province, according to the latest census.

The population of the province in 2017 was 47.85 million. However, since the population count is still under way, the current figure of population is unavailable for comparison.

Karachi’s data

Until 3pm on Sunday, Karachi’s enumerated population was 8.6 million. During the listing of buildings in the first phase of the census, 2.924 million households had been counted in the city.

Until 3pm on Sunday, 1.92 million structures had been enumerated in the city, and 2.75 million residential and commercial units had been counted in those structures. The population of the city in 2017 was 2.73 million, and according to the latest census, it appears that there has been a seven per cent increase in the households in the city.

The population of the city in 2017 was 16.024 million. However, since the population count is still under way, the current figure of population is unavailable for comparison.

In Karachi there are a total of 15,984 blocks, 1,290 circles and 365 charges. Each enumerator has been assigned one block, while 1,290 supervisors appointed by the PBS are responsible for 14 to 16 blocks in the city.

Gondal said that their data is highly secured, and it is impossible to tamper with the enumerated data of the PBS. He said that if anyone tries to tamper with the data, they would be caught immediately.

The census operation would continue until April 4, but if any of the blocks cannot be enumerated until then, extra time can be provided, he added. Speaking about the transparency of the data, he said that the live dashboard is available with all the assistant commissioners and chief secretaries in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that sub-divisions are the jurisdiction of the assistant commissioners. In Karachi the PBS has demarcated 37 different census districts comprising sub-divisions and cantonment boards, being headed by their assistant commissioners and CEOs respectively.