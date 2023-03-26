Increasing political polarisation termed dangerous for society

ISLAMABAD: Intellectuals, media persons and former officers of the service of the twin-cities, gathered here at Iftar-dinner hosted by former federal secretary for Information and Health Syed Anwar Mahmood Saturday evening at Islamabad Club, have expressed

serious concern about enhancing political polarisation in the country and termed it detrimental for the very existing of the society.

The guests were of the view that the sharp division in society could lead to a disaster since the rival parties aren’t prepared to tolerate each other.

The power politics isn’t all about it since it has become tribal war instead a political struggle, they opined.

The role of the judiciary was remained under scrutiny during candid discussion among the guests. Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms. Shaheera Shahid, Syed Saeed Mehdi former principal secretary to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former federal minister for Information Nisar Memon, former federal secretaries Shahid Mahmood, Chaudhary Rashid Ahmad, Muhammad Azam, Syed Imran Gardezi, Ashfaq Ahmad Gondal, former press secretaries to the prime minister Javed Akhtar, Rai Riaz Hussain, former PIO Rao Tehsin Ali Khan, renowned neuro surgeon Dr. Khaliquz

zaman, Aamir Ilyas Rana, Haji Nawaz Raza, and several anchorpersons including ladies broadcasters were among the prominent guests.

Syed Anwar Mahmood has been hosting the Iftar-dinner for last twenty years.

His spouse famous broadcaster late Ms. Nayyar Mahmood was remembered by the guests as she used to invite prominent ladies of the twin-cities in the Iftar-dinners. Syed Anwar Mahmood after her departure, kept tradition alive for extending invitation to those all ladies.

They were also present in the Iftar-dinner. The guests thoroughly enjoyed the evening in multi-purpose hall of the club.