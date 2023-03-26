UET entrance test results announced

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Saturday has announced the results of combined Entrance Test, which is mandatory for admissions in BSc. Engineering and BSc. Engineering Technology programs of all public and private sector engineering institutions of Punjab. The result is also available on UET’s admission portal https://admission.uet.edu.p. The maximum possible score in the Entrance Test is 400. Malik Hanzala Sajjad secured first position by getting 384 marks, M Ibraheem Qureshi secured 2nd position with 375 marks whereas M Abubakar Siddique Farooqi got 3rd position with 359 marks.
