Rangers, police arrest two suspected criminals

The Sindh Rangers, in collaboration with police, on Saturday conducted targeted operations resulting in the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in drug peddling, street crime and arms smuggling.

According to the spokesman for the paramilitary force, a joint operation based on intelligence inputs resulted in the arrest of Amir alias Memon, a robbery and street crime suspect, in the Godhra Colony area of New Karachi. His accomplice Waseem alias Jailer had been shot dead by a security guard on March 18, 2023, but Memon had managed to escape from the scene, as seen in CCTV footage.

During the interrogation after his arrest, Memon confessed to being involved in several robberies and said he had been arrested multiple times and sent to jail earlier. He has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Moreover, two suspects, Barkat Ali and Ismail alias Shina, were arrested in Orangi Town, who were allegedly involved in drug peddling and illegal arms transactions. Narcotics were also seized from their possession during the joint operation.

Ali used to sell drugs in the guise of a barber with his companions. During the preliminary interrogation, he said he had set up a regular drug trade base behind the shoe warehouse of his already arrested co-accused Shaukat. The suspects also admitted their involvement in illegal arms transactions and providing arms on rent to dacoits operating in Orangi, SITE, and the surrounding areas.