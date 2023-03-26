PFF NC, football community discuss election process

LAHORE: The normalisation committee of Pakistan Football Federation bought some more time by detailing the football community about the steps it plans to take for the conduct of long pending elections of football in the country.

PFF NC and the football community came together in a meeting called to resolve the long-standing problems.

The joint meeting held at a local hotel in Lahore was chaired by the Chairman of the NC Haroon Ahmed Malik along with other members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat and the like minded football officials.