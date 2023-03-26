Crisis management

Pakistan is currently contending with one of the most serious economic crises in its history. Foreign exchange reserves are at perilously low levels, the rupee is depreciating by the day, growth is moribund and inflation is running rampant. Ordinary people are at their wits end trying to figure out how to manage their expenses.
The county cannot afford the political power struggles in play today as the economy demands our undivided attention. It is high time that all political parties and stakeholders stop holding the economy hostage to their rivalries.
Javed Panhyar
Kandhkot
