CO2 removal

In recent years, the issue of climate change has become an increasingly pressing concern for policymakers, scientists, and the general public. As a result, there has been growing interest in developing technologies and approaches to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which is one of the primary drivers of climate change. While there are many different approaches to carbon dioxide removal (CDR), researchers have recently been exploring the potential benefits of using a diverse range of approaches. One of the primary concerns associated with many CDR approaches is that they can be energy-intensive and require large amounts of water and land to implement. For example, approaches such as direct air capture and mineralization require significant amounts of energy to operate, while afforestation and reforestation require large amounts of land to be dedicated to new forests. These impacts can be particularly problematic in areas where water and land resources are already scarce.

To address these concerns, researchers have begun exploring the potential benefits of using a diverse range of CDR approaches. By combining multiple approaches, it may be possible to reduce the overall impacts on the energy, water and land system while still achieving significant reductions in carbon dioxide levels.

Fayyaz Salih Hussain

Karachi