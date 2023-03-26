Gold sheds Rs1,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,800/tola on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs205,700/tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,543 to Rs176,355.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $19 to end at $1,978/ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs30 to stand at Rs2,250/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs25.71 to Rs1,929.

Local jewellers claimed that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs16,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.