Gold sheds Rs1,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,800/tola on Saturday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs205,700/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,543 to Rs176,355.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $19 to end at $1,978/ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs30 to stand at Rs2,250/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs25.71 to Rs1,929.
Local jewellers claimed that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs16,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday welcomed a State Bank of Pakistan decision to remove...
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: The banking crisis set off by the swift collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has exposed a sharp...
LAHORE: Successive governments in Pakistan have regularly abdicated their powers that have created numerous security...
Brussels: The European Union and Germany on Saturday said they had struck a deal after a dispute over the planned...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia are working jointly on seed potato production through Aeroponics technology and 2nd...
Singapore: A change is on the horizon for oil demand, with India set to eclipse China as the most important driver of...