Two brothers among three killed in road accident

KARACHI: Two brothers among three people lost their lives and about one dozen others, including women, were injured due to a collision between a passenger coach and a dumper truck on the Super Highway on Friday.
While going from Karachi to Bahawalpur, the speeding passenger Makkah Coach collided with the dumper truck near the Lucky Cement Factory on the M-9 motorway, killing three people and injuring 12 others. Two of the deceased were brothers hailing from Bahawalpur who were identified as 40-year-old Yusuf and 35-year-old Amin.
