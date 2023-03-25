Koto power project to complete by year-end: official

PESHAWAR: Construction of Koto power plant in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would complete at the end of this year and the project will start producing 40.8 megawatts of cheap electricity, an official said on Friday.

During a visit to the site, Chief Executive Pedo Engr Naeem Khan said the project would bring more than Rs2 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa annually and create employment opportunities in the province. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Iftikhar Khan Marwat accompanied the Pedo chief.

The CEO Pedo reviewed the progress of work on the project and carefully reviewed various parts of the project.About the progress of work on the project, Deputy Director Engineer Muqeem uddin said that due to security reasons, several workers of the team of Chinese engineers working on the project had left their work and went back, while during the Covid-19 emergency, it proved difficult to bring machinery for the project.

Due to these reasons, the project work was delayed. However, after the security situation improved, now the Chinese staff is back and working fast again and the machinery has been brought, he added.