Over 1000kg substandard oil seized

PESHAWAR: Inspection team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority recovered more than 1,000kg of substandard oil from the warehouse of a samosa roll manufacturing factory and destroyed the harmful oil on the spot.
An official statement issued here on Friday said that the inspection team conducted a raid on the samosa roll manufacturing factory located on Ring Road following a tip-off.It said fines were imposed on the owners for poor cleaning and the use of substandard oil. According to the owners, the samosa rolls were supplied to supermalls and other fast food outlets in the provincial capital.
LAHORE: Volatility in the international financial markets, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United...
KARACHI: Two brothers among three people lost their lives and about one dozen others, including women, were injured...
PESHAWA: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam khan while taking notice of some unpleasant incidents that took place...
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh Friday urged the people to increasingly supplicate for nation’s...
PESHAWAR: Construction of Koto power plant in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would complete at the end of...
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday presided over high-level meetings separately to review the crime...