Over 1000kg substandard oil seized

PESHAWAR: Inspection team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority recovered more than 1,000kg of substandard oil from the warehouse of a samosa roll manufacturing factory and destroyed the harmful oil on the spot.

An official statement issued here on Friday said that the inspection team conducted a raid on the samosa roll manufacturing factory located on Ring Road following a tip-off.It said fines were imposed on the owners for poor cleaning and the use of substandard oil. According to the owners, the samosa rolls were supplied to supermalls and other fast food outlets in the provincial capital.