Afghan envoy, businessmen in efforts to promote trade

PESHAWAR: Acting Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have agreed on launching collective efforts to remove hindrances to Pak-Afghan and transit trade.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the local businessmen with the acting consul general of Afghanistan.Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi led the KP businessmen team.

Second Secretary at the Consulate General, Mufti Noorullah Hotak, Commercial Attache, Waheedullah Himat and Protocol Officer, Shahid Ullah Zaheer, were present.Zia Sarhadi, who has served as senior vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the past, talked of the problems being faced by businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade.

The issues he raised included the restoration of the Afghan document — Ilm o Khabar document - the formation of a liaison committee between the two countries, and problems faced by exporters, importers, industrialists and others.

The Afghan Consulate officials informed the businessmen about his country’s suggestions and some reservations over unnecessary and unregistered checking points at the Torkham border, the non-implementation of some decisions and inflicting losses on Afghan businessmen under the head of detention charges.

They expressed reservations over the delay in checking Afghan transit goods at the Karachi Seaport.Zia Sarhadi called for steps from both the government of Pakistan and Afghanistan to remove hindrances to trade between the two countries.He said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is very essential for bringing prosperity to the region and this goal can be achieved by making sincere efforts.