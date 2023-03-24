If fired upon, police will fire back: Punjab IG

Punjab Inspector-General of Police Dr Usman Anwar. — Punjab Police website

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has said that whenever the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces to hold elections, the Punjab Police will play its full role in conducting peaceful, transparent and impartial elections in the province.

“I was blamed that we are hatching a plan to kill our own jawans and then people would be killed in retaliation,” the IGP said while addressing policemen at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Thursday.

“Come to any court in the world and form a judicial commission, rather come and talk at any forum of the United Nations. If this is proven, then I will accept every punishment. However, if this charge cannot be proven, then simply deleting the tweet will not work.”

He said that mere blames would not work and truth and reality should come before everyone.

“The Punjab Police are the protectors, we are not going to kill anyone, but the police will repulse every attack by such terrorists and anti-social elements and those who harm the security of the country. If fire was opened on police, then we will also answer a bullet with a bullet in our defence.

“Some accusations were made and abuses were thrown against me, the police command and Punjab Police on social media and national media. To those who abused my mother, we responded by ensuring safety of women of their house.

“I gave a clear order to the police force that all women should be given equal respect and honour,” Anwar said, adding that the police were sent on duty without weapons to protect the children of those who abused our children.

He said the current command and force of the police would spare no effort to protect life and property of citizens and their honor. He directed Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique to provide better security to Zaman Park.

Instructing DIG Operation Lahore, the IGP said that foolproof security should be given for upcoming elections while security teams should provide better security to all future rallies.

IGP Punjab said that the police force is committed to ensuring fulfillment of its duties according to the Constitution and law of Pakistan and would ensure performance of its duties with the same determination.