IG donates blood

LAHORE: Punjab Police and Sundas foundation jointly organised blood donation camp at 10 places in the province on Tuesday.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar donated a bottle of blood for thalassemia-affected children in a camp organized at Central Police Office. Police personnel donated hundreds of bottles of blood in the blood donation camp.

IG said that saving the life of one person is equal to saving the life of the entire humanity. Punjab Police and Sundas Foundation will work together to treat thalassemia-affected children of police personnel, he said.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab awarded about Rs28 lakh in cash and certificates of appreciation to 19 officers and officials posted in different districts. The officers and officials who stop the hand of the oppressor with bravery and courage and help the oppressed are the pride of the department, IG Punjab said.