IG visits hospital, inquires after injured cops

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Usman Anwar visited Services Hospital to inquire after the well-being of those injured in the violent activities of miscreants and petrol bomb attacks.
He inquired after Sub-Inspector Sulaiman Akbar, ASIs Naseer and Furqan who were undergoing treatment there. Talking to the officials, he praised their determination, courage and sense of duty.
He said that these police personnel steadfastly faced petrol bomb attacks, rain of stones hurled by catapults and other violent acts of miscreants and remained on their duty with forbearance.
