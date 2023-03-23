Heirs of martyrs, Ghazis honoured

LAHORE: IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar awarded gold medals to the families of 10 martyrs, silver medals to 10 Ghazis and documents of new homes to the families of two martyrs in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi Police Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed, Head Constables Asif Iqbal and M Saeed, Constables M Saddam Hussain, M Saeed, Sajid Ali, Waqas Ali, Moazzam Ali and Umair Ghani, Sub-Inspectors M Rafiq Bhatti and M Atique's family members were given gold medals.

Similarly, brave Ghazis Constable M Qasim, Head Constable Irfan, Sub Inspectors M Amin, M Asim, ASIs Karamat Ali and Muzaffar Iqbal, Constables Abid Hussain, Zaheer, Abu Bakar and Ahmad Iqbal, who were injured in encounters were given silver medals.

The family members of Head Constable M Ayub and Constable M Afzal were given documents of new houses under Shaheed quota. In addition, IG Punjab gave around Rs21 lakh in cash and certificates of appreciation to 21 officers and personnel of CIA Lahore, who performed exceptionally during the duty.

The detail of these cash prize-winning personnel is as under: CIA Police Inspector Rashid Amin, Inspectors Imran Yusuf, Farooq Asghar, M Ali Butt and Maqsood Hayat Rs one lakh each, Sub Inspectors Hafiz Mubashir, Amanat Ali and Amir Hussain 75,000 each, ASIs M Rashid, Mushtaq Ahmed and M Asif Rs50,000 each, Head Constables Nazish Hussain, Tasawwar Hussain, M Rizwan and Khurram Shahzad Rs40,000 each, Constables Sabir Ali, Qaiser Abbas, M Asad, M Ashraf, Azad Ali and Khawar Hussain 25,000 each.

Meanwhile, on the orders of IG Punjab, along with timely registration of cases, police teams are working day and night to bring the investigation of serious cases to a logical conclusion at the earliest with modern scientific methods of investigation. The monitoring teams under the supervision of Additional IG Investigation Sultan Chaudhry have submitted challans to the courts while completing the investigation of 43 serious crime cases. These 43 cases include dacoity, murder, kidnapping for ransom and gang rape.