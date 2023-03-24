 
Joy amidst inflation

March 24, 2023

Ramazan is here and our inflation troubles are likely to worsen. We pray that God gives us the strength to overcome these difficulties and enjoy what is meant to be a joyous month and to give relief to the millions in this country suffering from poverty and inflation.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura