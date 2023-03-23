President grants remission to prisoners on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved a remission for the prisoners on Pakistan Day (March 23). The president granted a remission of 90 days in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution.

However, the remission would not be applicable to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities.Besides, the prisoners involved in rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and financial crimes, would also be ineligible for remission. The reduction would apply to male prisoners over 65-year age and female prisoners over 60 years, who had completed one-third of the sentence.The juvenile prisoners, who had completed one-third of their sentence, would also be entitled to remission.