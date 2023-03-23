IHC directs CDA to hand over victims land

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Capital Development Authority to submit a report within a week on whether the victims of Sector F11 Mouza Bhikha Syedan’s award have handed over the land or not.

Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Babar Sattar issued a written order on the petitions of the victims of the F11 sector.The court order said that the CDA authorities have the responsibility to protect state land and should ensure that no private person occupies government land. If the compensation is paid, none of the victims can retain possession of the government land.

The court directed that the CDA to submit a report on whether the victims of F11 Mouza Bhikha Syedan’s award have handed over the land or not.The IHC order states that the Chief Commissioner is the Chairman of the CDA and that there is no need to direct assistance to law enforcement agencies.

The CDA chairman ensures the F-11 takeover report is submitted within a week. Also, determine the petitioners entitled to the built-up property award of 1985 and submit a report.A CDA lawyer told the court that 15 people are entitled to get land instead of built-up property. Compensation has been paid to 307 out of 322 claimants. There are only 15 people who have not been executed yet.

The CDA member estate said that it is yet to be confirmed whether the remaining 15 persons have surrendered or not. Whenever the CDA team goes for verification, it faces resistance from the residents. Sometimes the work is also obstructed by a court injunction.

The court said that there are judgments of the high courts that, if the matter is in the high court, the civil courts cannot issue an injunction.Later, the court adjourned the hearing until March 28.