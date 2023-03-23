Zardari stresses supremacy of parliament

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said the state writ can only be restored when everyone recognizes the supremacy of the elected parliament.

“The elected parliament is the supreme institution of the country and all problems stem when its supremacy is denied,” he said in a statement on the eve of the Pakistan Day. He said the country was passing through tough times, but the nation must not give up. “We will take the country out of this situation with firm resolve,” he said, adding that Benazir Bhutto struggled all her life but never compromised on the sovereignty of Pakistan. “It is due to the sacrifice of Benazir that democracy is stable and the National Assembly has been completing its tenure for the last three terms.”

He said: “The country which is based on the philosophy and ideology of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is suffering because we deviated repeatedly from that philosophy and ideology. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave us a unanimous constitution and that constitution is still the binding force of the four units of the federation.”