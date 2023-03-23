Project launched for socio-economic uplift of Swat people

MINGORA: A project was launched here on Wednesday for the socioeconomic uplift of the people living in Madyan, Khwazakhela, Mingora, Barikot and Charbagh in the Swat district.

The launching ceremony of the project titled “Da Kali Ranra” was held at the University of Swat. Heads of various partners of the project included representatives from Akhuwat, Hashoo Foundation, Centre for Excellence in Countering Violent Extremism Organization Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the University of Chitral attended the function. University of Swat Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Sher thanked all the partner institutions for joining hands under the project to improve the socioeconomic status of people living in Madyan, Khwazakhela, Mingora, Barikot and Charbagh.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), 500 locals from Swat will have access to interest-free loans through Akhuwat. The Hashoo Foundation will train community members at the University of Swat in order to set up their micro/small businesses with the help of faculty and staff from University of Swat.

The vice-chancellor reiterated his resolve to improve the teaching, research as well as improve the standard of living of residents in the catchment area of the University of Swat. In the end, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Sher distributed shields among the participants and other delegates.