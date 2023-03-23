On March 21, parts of the country were hit by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake, leading to at least nine confirmed deaths, as of writing. We are all well-aware of the tremendous damage caused in Turkiye and Syria by earthquakes recently and are praying that we are not next. Incidents like these are a reminder of the need to build resilient infrastructure and disaster-preparedness mechanisms.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala