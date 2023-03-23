Free schools

Education is a fundamental right for every human being. It is an essential tool that empowers individuals to gain knowledge, skills, and abilities to improve their lives and contribute to society. However, in Pakistan, access to education is limited due to various factors, including poverty, inequality, and lack of resources. As a result, many children and young adults are deprived of their right to education. In this context, the idea of free education has gained significant attention in Pakistan and it is believed to be a crucial step towards ensuring equal educational opportunities for all.

Education should be free because it is a powerful tool for empowering individuals, reducing poverty, and promoting social mobility. By providing free education, we can ensure that every child in Pakistan, regardless of their social or economic background, has access to quality education. This would not only improve their personal and professional prospects but also contribute to the overall development of the country. Free education can also help to bridge the gap between the rich and poor and reduce inequality, as it would give everyone an equal opportunity to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

Umair Hafeez

Sukkur