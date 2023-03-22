PTI ‘supports’ APC proposal

LAHORE: A delegation of civil society and human rights organisations headed by Imtiaz Alam called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed the current political situation of the country with Imran and suggested ways to bring down the political temperature in the country through dialogue. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Imtiaz Alam said the prevailing situation in the country was very critical and could lead to a political and constitutional breakdown. He suggested all the political forces should evolve a framework concerning elections that was acceptable.

He told the media that the PTI chairman had listened to the proposal of the delegation with seriousness and stated that the proposed All Parties Conference would enjoy the consent of the PTI.

He also added that in this crucial situation, free, fair, and peaceful elections were not possible.

Imtiaz Alam also termed the imposition of Section 144 and the arrest of political workers highly inappropriate. He said if any effort was made to keep Imran out of the election race, it would be opposed. He pressed the top PDM leadership to support the APC, adding that the straightening of the democratic culture was in the interest of the political leadership.

Fawad Chaudhry, PTI leader, on the occasion, also supported the idea of APC for discussing elections. He stated that it was vital for the political forces to devise a strategy for holding general elections in Pakistan.

Fawad also expressed concern over the massive arrests of PTI workers in recent crackdowns. He said the APC’s proposal for polls had also been discussed with Imran, and now it was time to move forward.

PTI leader Pervaiz Khattak, while talking to the media, questioned why the government was running away from the polls. He said peace in the country was only linked to the fresh polls.