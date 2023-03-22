PTI leaders discuss regional, political affairs with diplomats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar held a rare ‘breakfast meeting’ with the Diplomatic Corps here.

The event was organised by Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, and it was attended by senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as well as a large number of diplomats from the European and Muslim countries stationed in Pakistan.

“During the meeting, we discussed the regional and overall political situation in the country. We apprised the participants of PTI’s approach on holding transparent elections as per schedule and ending the atmosphere of political instability in the country,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. He expressed gratitude to the Australian high commissioner for organising the banquet and meeting.

Meanwhile, PTI Focal Person for Economy and PTI General Secretary Central Punjab Hammad Azhar has slammed the ‘inept government’ for pushing the country into the worst economic crisis which, he said, only focused on dealing with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner.

Hammad, in a statement, said that the economy continued to spiral downwards despite oil at almost half the price now internationally. He added as per ‘democratic credentials and human rights record’ of the PDM regime, domestic borrowing and inflation have spiked three times compared to PTI’s time last year.