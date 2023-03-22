PTI wins Keamari’s UC-7 after vote recount

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed winning Sultanabad’s Union Committee (UC-7) in the Keamari district after a vote recount by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

With the latest victory, the number of UCs won by the PTI has risen to 41. Earlier, the PPP candidates were shown to be winners in UC-7. According to the Karachi PTI spokesperson, the ECP has released the fresh results of UC-7, according to which the PTI's Isa Khan and Bakht Sultan won the UC by getting 1,890 votes each as chairman and vice chairman, respectively. In a statement, the spokesperson said an application for a vote recount was filed by PTI leaders as they were sure of winning the UC because the initial results issued in Form 11 on the polling day were later changed in Form 12.

Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui visited the UC and met the elected chairman and vice chairman. He said that if the ECP carried out the correct recounting of the polled votes, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami would be exposed to the public. He said the PTI candidates would be successful in the upcoming by-elections for 11 UCs as well.