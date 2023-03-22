PTI granted permission to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on 26th

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore has granted permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for holding a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 26, with a plethora of conditions including that no speeches would be made against judiciary and institutions.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider on Tuesday night, the PTI was granted permission on the condition that the party leadership will give oath to the district administration that they would be responsible for the security of the stage, women and all enclosures.

The notification said the rally administration would ensure uninterrupted power supply in all concerned areas. Besides, they will also ensure that no speeches would be made against judiciary and institutions.

The focal person and PTI officials will cooperate with the concerned security and district administration to improve the security. PTI officials will cooperate fully with the district administration and the traffic police to keep the traffic flowing and not disrupting it, stated the notification.

It added that in case of any damage to public property during the public meeting, the concerned administration of PTI would be responsible. The relevant law regarding the use of sound system would be followed, and PTI volunteers would fully cooperate with the district administration.