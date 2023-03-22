True implementation of Zakat philosophy stressed

LAHORE: Speakers of a conference emphasised the need for true implementation of Islamic philosophy of Zakat while its disbursement.

Addressing the conference under the aegis Punjab Zakat and Ushr Department titled “Importance and usefulness of Zakat system in the present era”, presided over by Caretaker Minister for Zakat and Ushr Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir, they stressed that besides the government, the philanthropists and affluent people must also come forward to help the deserving people.

Other participants included Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr Javed Akram, Education Minister Dr Mansoor Qadir, Maulana Raghib Naeemi, Maulana Yusuf Khan, Maulana Ramzan Sialvi, Secretary Zakat and Ushr Mian Abrar, Administrator Zakat Punjab Rana Sajjad Babar and others.

Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said disbursement of Zakat is included in the five basic pillars of Islam. “During the month of holy Ramadan, we must hold the hands of deserving people and follow Islamic teachings to create a welfare state”, said the minister. He said during the last fiscal year, more than Rs3 billion 86 crore were spent from the Zakat fund on about 245 thousand beneficiaries, while this year due to the higher collection of Zakat, Punjab received amount of Rs5 billion 77 crore from the federal government. He said that Zakat funds will be released soon and its transparent distribution process will be ensured.

Minister of Specialised Health Dr Javed Akram said Pakistanis are famous all over the world for giving charity and zakat generously. “Poverty can be reduced by improving this spirit”, he said. He emphasized that no one’s self-respect should be hurt while giving Zakat.

Education Minister Dr Mansoor Qadir said that there should be awareness programs on the topic of Zakat in educational institutions so that the young generation can develop a passion to help the poor people of the society. He said that the recommendations from experts participating in this conference will be implemented accordingly.

Secretary Zakat Mian Abrar said Chief Minister has directed to improve working capacity of Zakat department. “All preparations for distribution of Zakat in Ramadan are complete”, told the secretary. He said that from the Zakat Fund, registered deserving people are being given living allowance, blind people and Jazam patients of Rawalpindi are given financial assistance.