Journalist’s house attacked in Kohat

KOHAT: Unidentified terrorists attacked the house of a journalist, damaging the abode partially here on Tuesday.
The police said that unknown terrorists carried out a blast on the main gate and then opened fire with automatic weapons on the house of Syed Yasir Shah, district correspondent for The News International and Geo.
However, the inmates remained unharmed but the main gate and the house were partially damaged.
Soon after the incident, the personnel of police and the security forces rushed to the spot and launched a search operation in the area.
Syed Yasir Shah has been working as a reporter with The Jang Group since 2007 and has received threatening calls and letters from the unknown militants several times.
LAHORE: The 66Scholarship Foundation organised a function to honour their donors and to introduce the aims and working...
LAHORE: Speakers of a conference emphasised the need for true implementation of Islamic philosophy of Zakat while its...
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday asked the government to...
ABBOTTABAD: Slain chairman of Havelian Tehsil Atif Khan Jadoon and 10 others including a police gunner Mudassar and...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: A victim of the Malik Saad Shaheed Peshawar Police Lines attack lost the battle for his life 53 days after...