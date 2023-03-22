Journalist’s house attacked in Kohat

KOHAT: Unidentified terrorists attacked the house of a journalist, damaging the abode partially here on Tuesday.

The police said that unknown terrorists carried out a blast on the main gate and then opened fire with automatic weapons on the house of Syed Yasir Shah, district correspondent for The News International and Geo.

However, the inmates remained unharmed but the main gate and the house were partially damaged.

Soon after the incident, the personnel of police and the security forces rushed to the spot and launched a search operation in the area.

Syed Yasir Shah has been working as a reporter with The Jang Group since 2007 and has received threatening calls and letters from the unknown militants several times.