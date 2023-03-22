Sports Championship ends at UET

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering Technology Peshawar Inter-Departmental Sports Championship 2022-23 has concluded.
The week-long sports championship was organized by the Directorate of Sports and UET Sports Society, said a press release.
Prof Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean, Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering/Chairman Sports Committee was the chief guest on the occasion.
Prof. Dr. Afzal Khan, Provost, UET, Peshawar, spoke on the occasion while Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, a member of the Sports Committee, Director of Sports. Muhammad Ali, and other senior faculty gave away shields to the winning teams.
LAHORE: The 66Scholarship Foundation organised a function to honour their donors and to introduce the aims and working...
LAHORE: Speakers of a conference emphasised the need for true implementation of Islamic philosophy of Zakat while its...
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday asked the government to...
ABBOTTABAD: Slain chairman of Havelian Tehsil Atif Khan Jadoon and 10 others including a police gunner Mudassar and...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: A victim of the Malik Saad Shaheed Peshawar Police Lines attack lost the battle for his life 53 days after...