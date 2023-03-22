Sports Championship ends at UET

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering Technology Peshawar Inter-Departmental Sports Championship 2022-23 has concluded.

The week-long sports championship was organized by the Directorate of Sports and UET Sports Society, said a press release.

Prof Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean, Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering/Chairman Sports Committee was the chief guest on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Afzal Khan, Provost, UET, Peshawar, spoke on the occasion while Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, a member of the Sports Committee, Director of Sports. Muhammad Ali, and other senior faculty gave away shields to the winning teams.