Drama on mental health issues hailed

PESHAWAR: A theater drama on the struggle of individuals suffering from mental stress and psychological problems due to uncertain law and order situation was presented here on Tuesday.

The drama titled “Zarab” was jointly staged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the Iqra National University of Peshawar and the Directorate of Youth Affairs.

The drama portrayed the struggles of individuals suffering from mental stress and psychological problems because of the uncertain law and order situation in district Swat, said a press release.

The main character of the story was played by Salman Khalid while Laiba Shah, Haris, Mohammad Saad, and Hina played the roles of Swat victims in the stage drama.

The viewers appreciated the efforts of students, who beautifully and skillfully presented various characters of people facing mental issues due to bad law and order situation in Swat and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Shah Jahan Khan was the chief guest while Assistant Director of Youth Affairs Naeem Gul also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Shah Jahan Khan said that art must be kept alive and this drama was actually a reflection of the difficulties faced by the residents of Swat in the yester years.

He said that the problems being faced by the Pakhtuns would be brought to everyone’s attention in the future.

Naeem Gul said that this drama was an effort by the department to promote local talent.

The students of Iqra University were given the opportunity to showcase their talents through this theater.

Anam Hamid, director of the Dramatic Society, said that in the future, students would not only be provided with a platform for acting, but also such stories would be brought to limelight that the world was not aware of.