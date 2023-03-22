Hospital, girls college to be established in Mansehra: PMLN leader

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Muslim League leader Muhammad Sajjad Awan on Tuesday said the government would establish a modern health facility and a degree college for girls in the district.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally approved a hospital and girls’ college, which will be built in such areas that remained deprived of development during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government,” Muhammad Sajjad Awan, who is also the federal parliamentary secretary, told reporters here.

Sajjad Awan said the PMLN government was following a strategy to give equal opportunities to girls to excel in every field of life.

“Our government has not only resumed work on many mega development projects scraped by the PTI government but also launched more schemes,” he added.

The PMLN leader said that Tanawal remained neglected during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government but the PMLN-led coalition government had launched projects in the hitherto neglected area.

“The prime minister inaugurated the airport project which was earlier scrapped by the PTI government,” he added.

Mr Awan, who is the elder brother of captain (r) Mohammad Safdar the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that the federal government was striving hard to pull the country out of economic challenges.

WATER SUPPLY: An official of the Public Health Engineering Department on Tuesday said though the underground water table had dropped, efforts were being made to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the people in the district.

“Water supply schemes installed by the PHED have been providing safe drinking water to people across the district,” said Public Health Engineering Department’s XEN Amina Waheed while speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the workers’ union in Oghi.

Earlier, she administered the oath to office-bearers of the newly elected workers union and lauded their efforts to ensure potable water supply wherever schemes were run by her department.