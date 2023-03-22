Sitara-e-Imtiaz to be conferred on Babar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam will be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz tomorrow (Pakistan Day) for his outstanding services for the game of cricket and the country as well.

Pakistan captain, who has been rested for the series against Afghanistan starting in Sharjah from March 24, is expected to receive his award here at the President House on March 23.

Sitara-e-Imtiaz is one of the highest civil awards conferred on the Pakistani citizens having outstanding services in their particular field.

Besides Babar, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) president Chaudhary Shafay Hussain will also be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for the services he rendered for uplift of the game in the country.

The immense services he has rendered for the game promotion at national and international levels including organisation of the World Cup in Pakistan.

The Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning athletes Arshad Nadeem (javelin throw) and Nooh Dastagir Butt (weightlifting) are among those who will get the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

Other athletes to be awarded Pride of Performance include Sirbaz Khan (mountaineering), Ms Shahida (karate), Amina Wali (skiing), Abdul Karim (late) (mountaineering /porter), Irfan Mehsood (martial arts).

Masood Jan (cricket for the blind), Ahsan Ramzan (snooker).

Meanwhile, Shafiq Ahmed Chishti (kabaddi) and Ms Bisma Maroof (cricket) will also get Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

The decision to award medals for their services in the field of sports was made in August 2022.