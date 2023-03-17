PSL 2023: Babar Azam leaves Mohammad Rizwan behind

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in action during a match against Quetta Gladiators, on March 8, 2023, in Rawalpindi. — PSL

During the second Eliminator between Babar Azam’s side and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, the Peshawar Zalmi skipper achieved yet another milestone as he became the top-run scorer of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Babar has beaten Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan who had held the record of scoring 516 runs in the ongoing tournament in 11 matches.

As Babar scored his 37th run during the Eliminator, his total score for the tournament so far jumped to 522, surpassing Rizwan’s total.

The match is also Babar’s eleventh match in this edition.

This is the second time Babar has passed the 500-run mark. He first achieved this milestone during the 6th edition of the tournament in 2021, scoring 554 runs.

Previous records

Despite a rough start for the Zalmi during the tournament, the side’s captain seems to be on a roll. In the match against Islamabad United yesterday, Babar became the fastest cricketer to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Earlier, during the 27th match of the tournament, the right-handed batter smashed another 50 — the fastest 50 of his T20 career.

The right-handed batter scored 73 off 39 balls to help Zalmi score 242-6 in 20 overs. It was also his 83rd 50+ score in T20s.

Two days before that, during the 25th fixture of the tournament Babar also achieved another milestone. The skipper scored his first PSL century.

Babar managed to score 115 runs at a strike rate of 171.66 during a match against Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium — silencing his critics. His knock consisted of 15 fours and three maximums.

In PSL alone, the national side skipper has scored 2935 runs in the 77 innings he has played since the maiden season of Pakistan’s premier league. While Babar has one ton to his name — which he smashed in the ongoing season — he has scored 28 50s to date.

Babar has smashed 323 fours and 46 sixes in the PSL seasons he featured in.