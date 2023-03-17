PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi put Lahore Qalandars to bowl after winning toss

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam (left) and Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Afridi before the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 17, 2023. — PSL

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi put Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars to bowl after winning the toss of the second Eliminator of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.



The Qalandars and Zalmi have clashed twice in the tournament so far. Qalandars trumped Zalmi in their first clash, while Zalmi triumphed in the second clash.

In the second-last match of the tournament, both sides will battle for a final chance to book a spot in the final against Multan Sultans on Saturday.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk) and Shane Dadswell.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham and Haris Sohail.

