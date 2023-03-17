Peshawar Zalmi first team to secure 50 PSL wins

Following their victory against Islamabad United on Thursday night, Peshawar Zalmi have now become the first team to complete 50 wins in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
On the other hand, Karachi Kings hold the record for most losses in PSL with 50 losses out of 85 matches.
Peshawar Zalmi, one of the five inaugural teams of PSL, have played 92 matches and won 50 of those. Out of the 50 matches, Zalmi had clear wins in 49 of those games and they won a game in the super over.
The Babar Azam-led side has a success rate of 54.39% in the PSL and is the only team that has reached the playoff stage of all eight editions of the marquee event.
Last night, Zalmi knocked out United during the first Eliminator of the eighth season of the PSL and lived to fight another day.
Zalmi had set a 184-run target for United in the first eliminator played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.
They will now take on Lahore Qalandars and fight for a spot in the final. The second Eliminator will be played at the same venue today.
Since his move to Saudi Arabia, star footballer has not scored a goal at Al-Nassr stadium
Multan Sultans' skipper has accumulated 500 runs in a total of 11 innings in PSL 2023
Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet on Thursday and the winner will face Lahore on Friday
World Cup in US, Canada and Mexico will be first to feature 48 teams, a sharp increase from the 32 sides at last...
"PSL stands out for me with the kind of death bowling that they've got," South African cricketer says
Erling Haaland admits he is at Manchester City to win Champions League and warns he can get even better