Peshawar Zalmi first team to secure 50 PSL wins

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate a fall of wicket against Islamabad United. — PCB

Following their victory against Islamabad United on Thursday night, Peshawar Zalmi have now become the first team to complete 50 wins in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On the other hand, Karachi Kings hold the record for most losses in PSL with 50 losses out of 85 matches.

Peshawar Zalmi, one of the five inaugural teams of PSL, have played 92 matches and won 50 of those. Out of the 50 matches, Zalmi had clear wins in 49 of those games and they won a game in the super over.

The Babar Azam-led side has a success rate of 54.39% in the PSL and is the only team that has reached the playoff stage of all eight editions of the marquee event.

Last night, Zalmi knocked out United during the first Eliminator of the eighth season of the PSL and lived to fight another day.

Zalmi had set a 184-run target for United in the first eliminator played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

They will now take on Lahore Qalandars and fight for a spot in the final. The second Eliminator will be played at the same venue today.