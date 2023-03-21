Robbers kill elderly man in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: An elderly man was shot dead and another wounded during separate robberies in the district on Monday.
Local sources said that unidentified robbers intercepted a motorcar at Katukhel Adda and challenged the occupants to hand over their valuables, adding that all the occupants, except the elderly Inayatullah, handed over their valuables to the robbers.
The sources said that Inayatullah exchanged harsh words with the robbers while refusing hand over his valuables, and in reaction, the robbers shot him dead.The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Serai Naurang for medico-legal formalities.
KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society elected new office bearers during its annual general council meeting which...
MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday laid the foundation stone for the 765-KV...
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that China was a trustworthy friend of Pakistan who had supported...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Industry, Trade, Technical Education and Revenue, Adnan Jalil, on Monday said that...
JAMRUD: Like several other areas, Pakistan Sports Festival came to an end at Jamrud Sports Complex on Monday.The...
LAHORE: Centre for Social Justice has urged Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to build confidence of people in the...