Robbers kill elderly man in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: An elderly man was shot dead and another wounded during separate robberies in the district on Monday.

Local sources said that unidentified robbers intercepted a motorcar at Katukhel Adda and challenged the occupants to hand over their valuables, adding that all the occupants, except the elderly Inayatullah, handed over their valuables to the robbers.

The sources said that Inayatullah exchanged harsh words with the robbers while refusing hand over his valuables, and in reaction, the robbers shot him dead.The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Serai Naurang for medico-legal formalities.