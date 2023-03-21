Businessmen assured of problems resolution

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Industry, Trade, Technical Education and Revenue, Adnan Jalil, on Monday said that he would spare no effort to solve the problems of the business community.

An official handout said that he was talking to Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vice President Umar Masoodur Rehman at a meeting. The minister said that the government would take all possible steps for facilitating the business community. Adnan Jalil maintained he would stay in touch with the members of the business community of the province to learn about their problems.